Nazia Hussain Opens Up On Why It Took Her Hours To Get Ready For Her Role In 'Tipppsy'

Sharing more about her role, Nazia said: "My character's name is Iris and she is a very bold girl. Iris comes across as someone who is not just loud in her persona but also in her presence. There are scenes in this film where I had to come out of my own inhibitions and cocoon because she is very outspoken. She is a woman, but she is step-to-step with a man and can do anything if she has to."