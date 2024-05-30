Art & Entertainment

Nazia Hussain Felt Comfortable Wearing Bikini For 'Tipppsy': 'I Believe In Embracing My Body'

Actress Nazia, who was recently seen in the movie 'Tipppsy', donned a bikini for one of the sequences, and said it made her feel confident and comfortable.

Nazia Hussain
Nazia Hussain Photo: IANS
info_icon

Actress Nazia, who was recently seen in the movie 'Tipppsy', donned a bikini for one of the sequences, and said it made her feel confident and comfortable.

Nazia, who made her acting debut with the Hindi film 'Say Yes to Love', played the role of Iris, an adventurous, strong, and independent girl, in Deepak Tijori's directorial. Sharing her experience, she said: "Wearing a bikini on screen was an experience for me, but I felt confident and comfortable. I believe in embracing and loving my body. It’s important to be comfortable in your own skin, and I’m glad I could convey that confidence through my role."

The movie is a thriller and revolves around some friends who let their hair down in Goa, but unfortunately end up getting into trouble. Asked if she is a party animal or enjoys house parties, Nazia said she enjoys a good balance of both. "I love going out and partying with friends, but I also cherish cozy house get-togethers. There’s something special about spending quality time with close friends and family in a more intimate setting," she said.

She is now looking for roles that challenge her and also help her improve her craft. "I’m interested in diverse characters and stories that have a strong impact. Whether it’s drama, comedy, or action, I’m open to exploring different genres," added Nazia. 'Tipppsy' also stars Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Harjinder Singh, and Sonia Birje.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises