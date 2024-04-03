Nayanthara's Love-filled Picture With Vignesh Shivan Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples. They never leave a chance to make each other feel special. The couple tied the knot in 2022 after being in a relationship for several years. Their love story is an inspiration to many. Nayanthara and Vignesh's latest pic is pure couple goals. On Tuesday night, the 'Jawan' actress took to her Instagram handle to share a romantic photo with her husband and it will mak you go aww.