Nayanthara's Love-filled Picture With Vignesh Shivan Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples. They never leave a chance to make each other feel special. The couple tied the knot in 2022 after being in a relationship for several years. Their love story is an inspiration to many. Nayanthara and Vignesh's latest pic is pure couple goals. On Tuesday night, the 'Jawan' actress took to her Instagram handle to share a romantic photo with her husband and it will mak you go aww.
For the unversed, Vignesh recently returned home from a 20-day film schedule. The pic marks their reunion after almost a month and Nayanthara has celebrated it by posting the romantic snap.
In the pic, Nayanthara was seen holding Vignesh close as they posed facing their back. Vignesh was in a black outfit while Nayanthara was in a black tee and a pair of denim pants. Nayanthara didn't caption the pic but added red heart and evil eye emojis.
Have a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's pic here.
One fan wrote, ''Setting goals everyday'' while another commented, ''Dreamy''. Many dropped red heat emojis on the pic. ''Mam aap dono ki Jodi best hai 🙌 bhagwan ji aap dono ko hamesa aise hi khush rakhen 🙌❤️'', wrote one of their fans.
After Vignesh was back home post his 20-day busy schedule, Nayanthara dropped an adorable photo of her twins, Uyir and Ulag hugging their father. She wrote in the post, “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything''.
Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sparked divorce rumors after the former unfollowed the filmmaker on Instagram. But later, the Lady Superstar shut down all the speculations by sharing a picture with her husband and their twins.
On the work front, Nayanthara made her Hindi film debut with Atlee's 'Jawan' that had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Earlier, a report in Times of India stated that she will be doing her next Bollywood project. Reportedly, she might be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Baiju Bawra'.