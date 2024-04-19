Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Family Members Get Clean Chit In Molestation Case Filed By Aaliya

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya made some serious allegations against the actor, everyone was surprised. Out of all the allegations, she also claimed that Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin molested a minor, in 2012 and some of the family members supported him including the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor. The FIR was lodged in Mumbai and later shifted to Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar in 2020. The latest update states that the Nawazuddin and the four members who were accused of molestation are given a clean chit.