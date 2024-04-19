Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Family Members Get Clean Chit In Molestation Case Filed By Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his four family members are given a clean chit in a molestation case filed by the actor's estranged wife Aaliya.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with estranged wife Aaliya Photo: Instagram
When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya made some serious allegations against the actor, everyone was surprised. Out of all the allegations, she also claimed that Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin molested a minor, in 2012 and some of the family members supported him including the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor. The FIR was lodged in Mumbai and later shifted to Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar in 2020. The latest update states that the Nawazuddin and the four members who were accused of molestation are given a clean chit.

For the unversed, Aaliya filed a molestation case against Nawazuddin and four other members of his family at the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Last year, after investigating the case, the police filed a final report and gave a clean chit to the actor and the other members, as per a report in IANS. After that, judge Ritesh Sachdeva asked the complainant to appear before the POCSO court and respond to the report filed by the investigating officers.

Despite being given multiple opportunities and notices, Aaliya couldn't appear in court. So, that's why the court finally accepted the police report that was earlier submitted and gave a clean chit to Nawazuddin and his mother Mehrunisa and brothers Faizuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin. Judge Ritesh Sachdeva accepted the closure report as per a report in PTI.

Aaliya Pandey's Post - Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Recently, a post of Aaliya hinted at her reconciliation with Nawaz. A few days back, Aaliya shared a sweet wish for Nawazuddin Siddiqui on their 14th wedding anniversary. The post featured the family photos including their two kids.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers.”

After watching the video, there were speclations among fans that they might have finally reconciled. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet on it by both.

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen in 'Section 108'.

