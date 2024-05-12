Art & Entertainment

Navneet Malik Says His Mom Taught Him To Think From Heart, Aspire To Become A Pure Soul

Actor Navneet Malik, who is known for his work in the streaming series ‘The Freelancer’, recollected his childhood memories with his mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Actor Navneet Malik
Actor Navneet Malik Photo: Instagram
The actor told IANS, “My mother is a housewife and we spent our childhood in the village where we used to play in the fields.”

He added, “She used to join her there and always taught us to be honest and pure souls. It’s because of her we use our hearts more than brains.”

On the work front, Navneet completed shooting for the film ‘The Virgin Tree’ in which he portrays the younger version of Sanjay Dutt.

The actor expressed that it's an honour for him to step into the shoes of Sanjay after Ranbir Kapoor did so in the 2018 film ‘Sanju’.

Navneet's appearance in the film draws inspiration from Sanjay's iconic ‘Rocky’ look.

