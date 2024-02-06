Navneet Malik Learns Art Of Tea Making For His Role In 'Aankh Micholi'

Actor Navneet Malik, who plays a tea stall owner in the undercover cop saga 'Aankh Micholi' co-starring Khushi Dubey, has opened up on learning the art of making tea for the show.

Navneet shared: "It is not like I have never made tea. I come from a family where my mother did teach me a few things. And when you move to a new city, these are the basics. When I signed the show, I thought there isn't much to do there in that department. However, once I was at a local tea shop with my friends and I realised they aren't making tea like we usually do at our place."