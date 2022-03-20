Nani Looks Fierce In The First Look From ‘Dasara’

Actor Nani has taken to social media to release his new look from his upcoming film ‘Dasara’ where he will be seen as ‘Dharani’. National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen opposite Nani in the movie.

Introducing his character, Nani went on to give a little insight into the character. He wrote, “Dharani from #DASARA RAGE IS REAL 🔥(sic).” It sure seems like an action film that all fans of Nani have been waiting with bated breath for long. Have a look at it right here:

Yesterday, the actor took to his social media handle and went on to announce that a new update will be released on the film today at 11:34 AM. He also hinted that it could be a double surprise.