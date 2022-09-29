Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Namrata Shirodkar Makes Emotional Promise To Departed Mother-In-Law

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 3:30 pm

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar has made an emotional note for her husband Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, who passed away on September 28 after a prolonged illness. She was 70.

Namrata in the post made a heart-warming promise to her mother-in-law in the note, which she shared on Instagram along with a picture of her.

"We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me...I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more...We love you mummy...Sending you endless love and light," she wrote.

Mahesh too made a post along with a picture of his mother on the photo-sharing website. He captioned the picture with some heart emojis.

Indira Devi, who had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week, breathed her last at home. She is survived by her husband and veteran Telugu yesteryear star Krishna, her son Mahesh Babu, and three daughters.

