Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nakuul Mehta Discharged From Hospital Post Appendix Surgery

Actor Nakuul Mehta from the show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' recently underwent surgery to have his appendix removed. He has been discharged and is back home.

Nakuul Mehta Discharged From Hospital Post Appendix Surgery
Nakuul Mehta Instagram/@nakuulmehta

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 8:47 pm

Actor Nakuul Mehta was recently hospitalised and underwent surgery to have his appendix removed. He was admitted to Sujoy Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor has been discharged and is back home recuperating from the surgery. 

As per a report by ETimes, a doctor from the hospital confirmed he has been discharged. "Yes, Nakuul has been discharged. He will need rest for 5-7 days. He will need to come to change his dressing, though," the doctor said. 

Related stories

How Safari TV Is Experimenting With Television Content In Kerala

Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Mehta Pen Emotional Post For Son

The actor took to his social media accounts to share a health update. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Mehta is currently starring as Ram Kapoor in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'. Ekta Kapoor produces the show, which stars Disha Parmar as the female lead. This is a remake of the same-named show which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in 2011.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Nakuul Mehta Appendix Appendix Removal Appendix Surgery Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Indian Television Indian Television Actors Surgery
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study