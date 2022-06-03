Nakuul Mehta Discharged From Hospital Post Appendix Surgery

Actor Nakuul Mehta was recently hospitalised and underwent surgery to have his appendix removed. He was admitted to Sujoy Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor has been discharged and is back home recuperating from the surgery.

As per a report by ETimes, a doctor from the hospital confirmed he has been discharged. "Yes, Nakuul has been discharged. He will need rest for 5-7 days. He will need to come to change his dressing, though," the doctor said.

The actor took to his social media accounts to share a health update.

Mehta is currently starring as Ram Kapoor in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'. Ekta Kapoor produces the show, which stars Disha Parmar as the female lead. This is a remake of the same-named show which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in 2011.

