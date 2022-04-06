Naga Chaitanya To Star In Venkat Prabhu's Bilingual Film

Actor Naga Chaitanya is set to star in filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The untitled film, which will be the actor's 22nd project, will be in Tamil and Telugu and is billed as a "commercial entertainer".

The movie will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

Prabhu, who directed the blockbuster sci-fi thriller 'Maanaadu', said he has prepared a "winning script" for the 35-year-old star, best known for hits like 'Bangarraju', 'Majili' and 'Love Story'.

#NC22, This Gonna be a special one 💕 pic.twitter.com/URTP4l1ZdN — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) April 6, 2022

"I am aware of Naga Chaitanya’s strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts," Prabhu said in a statement.

The official Twitter account of production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen shared also announced the project and shared pictures of the filmmaker with the 'Venky Mama' star.

Happy to be announcing my next #NC22 A Telugu - Tamil bilingual directed by @vp_offl and produced by @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl . Looking forward to this exciting new journey ! pic.twitter.com/fRS70sXR4b — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) April 6, 2022

"This one will be special. Get ready for the fun ride," the post read.

We are delighted to collaborate with Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni and @vp_offl for #NC22 !!



This one will be special🤘, Get ready for the Fun ride🤩@srinivasaaoffl @SS_Screens pic.twitter.com/V3Gkrl6fTz — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) April 6, 2022

The film will be Chaitanya’s first Tamil project and also marks the debut of Prabhu in Telugu.

Chaitanya will soon make his debut in Hindi cinema with superstar Aamir Khan's upcoming 'Laal Singh Chaddha', scheduled to release in August.

[With Inputs From PTI]