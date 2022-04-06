Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya To Star In Venkat Prabhu's Bilingual Film

Venkat Prabhu, who directed the blockbuster sci-fi thriller 'Maanaadu', said he has prepared a "winning script" for the 35-year-old star, best known for hits like 'Bangarraju', 'Majili' and 'Love Story'. 

Naga Chaitanya To Star In Venkat Prabhu's Bilingual Film
Actor Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 1:11 pm

Actor Naga Chaitanya is set to star in filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The untitled film, which will be the actor's 22nd project, will be in Tamil and Telugu and is billed as a "commercial entertainer".

Related stories

Naga Chaitanya Confirms His OTT Debut, Will Be Seen in 'Dootha'

Naga Chaitanya ‘Never Imagined’ He’d Be A Part Of ‘Forrest Gump’s Adaptation

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Thank Fans For ‘Bangarraju’ Success

The movie will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

Prabhu, who directed the blockbuster sci-fi thriller 'Maanaadu', said he has prepared a "winning script" for the 35-year-old star, best known for hits like 'Bangarraju', 'Majili' and 'Love Story'. 

"I am aware of Naga Chaitanya’s strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts," Prabhu said in a statement.

The official Twitter account of production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen shared also announced the project and shared pictures of the filmmaker with the 'Venky Mama' star.

"This one will be special. Get ready for the fun ride," the post read. 

The film will be Chaitanya’s first Tamil project and also marks the debut of Prabhu in Telugu.

Chaitanya will soon make his debut in Hindi cinema with superstar Aamir Khan's upcoming 'Laal Singh Chaddha', scheduled to release in August. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Naga Chaitanya Tamil Cinema Tamil Movie Telugu Film Telugu Movies Telugu Actors Actor/Actress Film Industry Indian Film Industry India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC