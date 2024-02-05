'Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna Accused By Designer For Allegedly Asking For Free Wedding Clothes

Surbhi Chandna, best known for her role in ‘Naagin 5’, announced that she will be tying the knot soon with her boyfriend, Karan Sharma. The actor also revealed that they have been together since 2010. As a part of her upcoming wedding that is reportedly set to take place in March this year, the actor has been busy with the preparations. However, a designer has now come ahead and has accused the actor of asking for free clothes for her wedding.
Taking to Reddit, a designer named Ayush Kejriwal shared a chat between him and Surbhi Chandna’s team. In the video, Surbhi’s alleged team has shared the wedding itinerary with the designer. The team asked the designer for clothes on a social media credit basis. The message was allegedly from Surbhi’s stylist.
Ayush Kejriwal refused to give the clothes. Replying to Surbhi’s stylist, the designer wrote, “No thank you. Why should I give outfits for free for someone’s wedding?! That’s ridiculous. If she can afford a lavish wedding in a palace she certainly can pay for her clothes.”
This incident has left fans divided. One fan wrote, “While I think it is a 2-way street, as many designers also sponsor for free so that they can get the recognition. In Surbhi's case, she could have paid when she could afford a lavish destination wedding. The guy could have put it more professionally though, if his concern was to call out the issue. But I liked the last part that he mentioned is so true. They get the outfits for free and someone who wants to replicate that will actually pay for it.” A second fan commented, “This is so messed up considering out of all the people in the world they have the most money to spend on their special day, yet they need to beg for freebies.” A third fan wrote, “At this point, it is not even a shock or surprise. Most of these are paid collabs or just promotion tactics.”
Surbhi Chandna has not spoken on this matter as of now.