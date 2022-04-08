Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Hunarbaaz’: Surbhi Chandna Fills In For Bharti Singh During Her Maternity Leave

Actress-comedienne Bharti Singh was blessed with a baby boy recently and is on a maternity break. Actress Surbhi Chandna will be taking her place on the show 'Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’.

‘Hunarbaaz’: Surbhi Chandna Fills In For Bharti Singh During Her Maternity Leave
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Surbhi Chandna Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 11:00 am

Television actress Surbhi Chandna, known for her show ‘Naagin’ has replaced actress-comedienne Bharti Singh on the show ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’. Singh, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, is on a short maternity break and Chandna will be taking on her work in the show during this time. However, Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will continue to host the show.

Chandna took to social media on Thursday to announce the news to her fans. She posted some beautiful images of her from the set of the show and wrote about how she has always wanted to try her hand at hosting. “I have been pretty vocal in the Past about my Inclination towards Hosting and finally as i take on Hosting Duties for Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on @colorstv this short Journey is Looking Exciting (sic).”

Related stories

Watch: Bharti Singh Documents Her Pregnancy Journey

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Baby Boy

Bharti Singh Refutes Rumours Of Having Already Delivered A Baby Girl

She also thanked the team of Colors to have given her the opportunity to be part of the show. “Big Ups to the Colors TV Fam for backing their Talent Always. A Network that has been a Breeze to Work with & @framesproductioncompany for Being extremely Considerate and having such a cool Vibe on Set. So Keep Watching us on Weekends 9 PM (sic),” she wrote. 

In fact, the actress was also recently spotted on the sets of the show. Rumour mills are rife with reports of her shooting for a song performance with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is a co-judge on the show, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, Singh has always been keeping her fans updated with the details of her life and recently put out a vlog documenting her pregnancy journey as well as her delivery. The couple was clicked returning home with their bundle of joy recently as well. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Baby Boy Surbhi Chandna Show Host Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan Naagin Television Show Bharti Singh Haarsh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Surbhi Chandna Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kulldeep Sandhu's Debut On OTT Voot

Kulldeep Sandhu's Debut On OTT Voot

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC