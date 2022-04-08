‘Hunarbaaz’: Surbhi Chandna Fills In For Bharti Singh During Her Maternity Leave

Television actress Surbhi Chandna, known for her show ‘Naagin’ has replaced actress-comedienne Bharti Singh on the show ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’. Singh, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, is on a short maternity break and Chandna will be taking on her work in the show during this time. However, Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will continue to host the show.

Chandna took to social media on Thursday to announce the news to her fans. She posted some beautiful images of her from the set of the show and wrote about how she has always wanted to try her hand at hosting. “I have been pretty vocal in the Past about my Inclination towards Hosting and finally as i take on Hosting Duties for Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on @colorstv this short Journey is Looking Exciting (sic).”

She also thanked the team of Colors to have given her the opportunity to be part of the show. “Big Ups to the Colors TV Fam for backing their Talent Always. A Network that has been a Breeze to Work with & @framesproductioncompany for Being extremely Considerate and having such a cool Vibe on Set. So Keep Watching us on Weekends 9 PM (sic),” she wrote.

In fact, the actress was also recently spotted on the sets of the show. Rumour mills are rife with reports of her shooting for a song performance with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is a co-judge on the show, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, Singh has always been keeping her fans updated with the details of her life and recently put out a vlog documenting her pregnancy journey as well as her delivery. The couple was clicked returning home with their bundle of joy recently as well.