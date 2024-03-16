The 54th edition of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards took place in California on Saturday. The event was hosted by Queen Latifah and it was organized in front of a live audience after three years. The award ceremony aims to celebrate the achievements in film, television, theatre, music, and literature. With over 40 categories, the award ceremony also hands out the President's Award, the Chairman's Award, the Entertainer of the Year, the Activist of the Year, and the Hall of Fame Award.