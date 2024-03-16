Art & Entertainment

NAACP Image Awards 2024: Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, And Beyonce Sweep Up The Prestigious Trophy

The 54th edition of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards took place in California recently. Check out the full list of winners.

March 16, 2024
Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Beyonce Photo: Facebook
The 54th edition of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards took place in California on Saturday. The event was hosted by Queen Latifah and it was organized in front of a live audience after three years. The award ceremony aims to celebrate the achievements in film, television, theatre, music, and literature. With over 40 categories, the award ceremony also hands out the President's Award, the Chairman's Award, the Entertainer of the Year, the Activist of the Year, and the Hall of Fame Award.

Check out the full list of winners of the NAACP Image Awards 2024.

Activist of the Year Award

Dr. Derrick Lee Foward

Chairman's Award

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

Jackie Robinson Sports Award

Serena Williams

President's Award

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade

Social Justice Impact Award

Attorney Ben Crump

Vanguard Award

Bethann Hardison

Youth Activist of the Year Award

Bradley Ross Jackson

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith – ‘Emancipation’ (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tenoch Huerta – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

‘The Inspection’ (A24)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

‘Bantú Mama’ (ARRAY)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Jalyn Hall, ‘Till’ (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

‘Wendell & Wild’ (Netflix)

Wendell & Wild' (Netflix) 

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Keke Palmer, 'Lightyear' (Walt Disney Studios)

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

'Dear Mama...' (Film Independent)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

'More Than I Want to Remember' (MTV Entertainment)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ericka Nicole Malone, 'Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story' (Hulu) 

Television & Streaming Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer, 'The Neighborhood' (CBS) 

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams, 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James, 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

'P-Valley' (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Nicco Annan, 'P-Valley' (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, '9-1-1' (Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, 'Power Book II: Ghost' (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Loretta Devine, 'P-Valley' (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' (Peacock)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' (Peacock) 

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts, 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (series or special)

'ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation With Robin Roberts' (ABC) 

Outstanding Talk Series

'Sherri' (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

'Tab Time' (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Ja’Siah Young, 'Raising Dion' (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special – Individual or Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' (Syndicated)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety Series or Special – Individual or Ensemble

Tabitha Brown, 'Tab Time' (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Glynn Turman, 'Queen Sugar' (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Animated Series

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' (Disney+)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt, 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' (Disney+)

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

'Between The Scenes – The Daily Show' (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

'Daring Simone Biles'

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Keith David, 'From Scratch' (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Nia Long, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' (Peacock)

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist

Coco Jones, 'ICU (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown, 'Breezy (Deluxe)' (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé, 'Renaissance' (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

'Kingdom Book One,' Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding International Song

'No Woman No Cry,' Tems (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

'Lift Me Up,' Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Album

'Renaissance,' Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Music From and Inspired by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Hollywood Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

'Positive,' Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

'JID014 (Jazz Is Dead)' Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

'Legacy,' Adam Blackstone (BASSic Black Entertainment Records / Anderson Music Group / Empire)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

'Cuff It,' Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

'Hotel Lobby,' Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic, 'Love’s Train' (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid, 'Call Me Every Day' (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Literary Categories

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

'Take My Hand,' Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

'Finding Me,' Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

'Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen,' George McCalman (HarperCollins)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

'Scenes From My Life,' Raphael G. Warnock (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

'Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration,' Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

'To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness,' Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

'Stacey’s Remarkable Books,' Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins - Balzer + Bray)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

'Cookies & Milk,' Shawn Amos (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Directing Categories

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Angela Barnes, 'Atlanta,' 'The Homeliest Little Horse' (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, 'Better Call Saul,' 'Axe and Grind' (AMC) 

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Anton Cropper, 'Fantasy Football' (Paramount+)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood, 'The Woman King' (Sony Pictures Releasing) 

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Reginald Hudlin, 'Sidney' (Apple TV+)

Writing Categories

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Brittani Nichols, 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Student Transfer' (ABC) 

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Marissa Jo Cerar, 'Women of the Movement' Episode 101 (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, 'Entergalactic' (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

Podcast Categories

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

'Beyond the Scenes, The Daily Show' (Central Productions, LLC)

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-help Podcast

'Therapy for Black Girls' (Therapy for Black Girls) 

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

'LeVar Burton Reads' (SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios)

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

'Two Funny Mamas' (Mocha Podcasts Network)

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

'Civil' (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

'Everything’s Gonna Be All White' (Showtime)

Hair, Make-up & Costume Design Categories

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)

Ruth E. Carter, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Makeup (Television or Film)

Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman, 'We Own This City' (HBO Max) 

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)

Camille Friend, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

