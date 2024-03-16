The 54th edition of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards took place in California on Saturday. The event was hosted by Queen Latifah and it was organized in front of a live audience after three years. The award ceremony aims to celebrate the achievements in film, television, theatre, music, and literature. With over 40 categories, the award ceremony also hands out the President's Award, the Chairman's Award, the Entertainer of the Year, the Activist of the Year, and the Hall of Fame Award.
Check out the full list of winners of the NAACP Image Awards 2024.
Activist of the Year Award
Dr. Derrick Lee Foward
Chairman's Award
Congressman Bennie G. Thompson
Jackie Robinson Sports Award
Serena Williams
President's Award
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade
Social Justice Impact Award
Attorney Ben Crump
Vanguard Award
Bethann Hardison
Youth Activist of the Year Award
Bradley Ross Jackson
Entertainer of the Year
Motion Picture Categories
Outstanding Motion Picture
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith – ‘Emancipation’ (Apple)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tenoch Huerta – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
‘The Inspection’ (A24)
Outstanding International Motion Picture
‘Bantú Mama’ (ARRAY)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Jalyn Hall, ‘Till’ (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
‘Wendell & Wild’ (Netflix)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Keke Palmer, 'Lightyear' (Walt Disney Studios)
Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
'Dear Mama...' (Film Independent)
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
'More Than I Want to Remember' (MTV Entertainment)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Ericka Nicole Malone, 'Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story' (Hulu)
Television & Streaming Categories
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer, 'The Neighborhood' (CBS)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tyler James Williams, 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James, 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
Outstanding Drama Series
'P-Valley' (Starz)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Nicco Annan, 'P-Valley' (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, '9-1-1' (Fox)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff “Method Man” Smith, 'Power Book II: Ghost' (Starz)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Loretta Devine, 'P-Valley' (Starz)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' (Peacock)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Morris Chestnut, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' (Peacock)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash-Betts, 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (Netflix)
Outstanding News/Information (series or special)
'ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation With Robin Roberts' (ABC)
Outstanding Talk Series
'Sherri' (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Children’s Program
'Tab Time' (YouTube Originals)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Ja’Siah Young, 'Raising Dion' (Netflix)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special – Individual or Ensemble
Jennifer Hudson, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' (Syndicated)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety Series or Special – Individual or Ensemble
Tabitha Brown, 'Tab Time' (YouTube Originals)
Outstanding Guest Performance
Glynn Turman, 'Queen Sugar' (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Animated Series
'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' (Disney+)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Kyla Pratt, 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' (Disney+)
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
'Between The Scenes – The Daily Show' (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction
'Daring Simone Biles'
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Keith David, 'From Scratch' (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Nia Long, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' (Peacock)
Recording Categories
Outstanding New Artist
Coco Jones, 'ICU (Def Jam Recordings)
Outstanding Male Artist
Chris Brown, 'Breezy (Deluxe)' (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)
Outstanding Female Artist
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
'Kingdom Book One,' Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)
Outstanding International Song
'No Woman No Cry,' Tems (Def Jam Recordings)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
'Lift Me Up,' Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)
Outstanding Album
'Renaissance,' Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Music From and Inspired by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Hollywood Records)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
'Positive,' Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental
'JID014 (Jazz Is Dead)' Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal
'Legacy,' Adam Blackstone (BASSic Black Entertainment Records / Anderson Music Group / Empire)
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
'Cuff It,' Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
'Hotel Lobby,' Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic, 'Love’s Train' (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Wizkid, 'Call Me Every Day' (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)
Literary Categories
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
'Take My Hand,' Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
'Finding Me,' Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
'Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen,' George McCalman (HarperCollins)
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
'Scenes From My Life,' Raphael G. Warnock (Penguin Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
'Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration,' Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster)
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
'To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness,' Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf)
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
'Stacey’s Remarkable Books,' Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins - Balzer + Bray)
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
'Cookies & Milk,' Shawn Amos (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
Directing Categories
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Angela Barnes, 'Atlanta,' 'The Homeliest Little Horse' (FX)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, 'Better Call Saul,' 'Axe and Grind' (AMC)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Anton Cropper, 'Fantasy Football' (Paramount+)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood, 'The Woman King' (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Reginald Hudlin, 'Sidney' (Apple TV+)
Writing Categories
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Brittani Nichols, 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Student Transfer' (ABC)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Marissa Jo Cerar, 'Women of the Movement' Episode 101 (ABC)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, 'Entergalactic' (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)
Podcast Categories
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
'Beyond the Scenes, The Daily Show' (Central Productions, LLC)
Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-help Podcast
'Therapy for Black Girls' (Therapy for Black Girls)
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
'LeVar Burton Reads' (SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios)
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
'Two Funny Mamas' (Mocha Podcasts Network)
Documentary Categories
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
'Civil' (Netflix)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
'Everything’s Gonna Be All White' (Showtime)
Hair, Make-up & Costume Design Categories
Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)
Ruth E. Carter, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Makeup (Television or Film)
Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman, 'We Own This City' (HBO Max)
Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)
Camille Friend, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)