Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Music Composer-Songwriter Mithoon: Hindi Cinema Music Is Part Of Our DNA

With his award-winning work, Mithoon has now cemented his headship position in the music and entertainment industry.

Music Composer-Songwriter Mithoon
Music Composer-Songwriter Mithoon

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 2:38 pm

Described by many as India’s most multifaceted music composer and songwriter, Mithoon, is known for his emotive and soul stirring music. He’s probably the only music composer who also pens his own songs making him an ideal music icon. In fact, in 2012, his super hit track, ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from the movie ‘Aashiqui 2’ set a new benchmark at the box office. 

With films like ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Malang’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’, ‘Shivaay’, ‘Ki And Ka’, ‘Hate Story 2’, and ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ among others to his credit, he has now cemented his headship position in the music and entertainment industry.

In 2022, Mithoon, who feels “music is his calling”, worked on several films, including, ‘Khuda Hafiz 2’, ‘HIT:The First Case’, ‘Shamshera’ , and ‘Ek Villain Returns'.

While ‘Shamshera’ tanked at the box-office, his music for the song ‘Ji Huzoor’ impressed everyone. The film marked his first association with Yash Raj Films and he reinvented himself with a pulsating background score.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mithoon (@mithoon11)

When asked if he felt disheartened about the film not faring well, Mithoon told us, “I obviously felt disappointed because I don’t see myself as an independent composer, but I am a film composer. With ‘Shamshera’ too, I worked closely with director Karan Malhotra and YRF to understand the emotion behind the film. It is selfish for me to only focus on the song ‘Ji Huzoor’. The kind of music I composed for the film was something new, working with different instruments and singers, so you cannot take that away from me.”

Meanwhile, born into a family of musicians, Mithoon always showcased his family lineage in his award-winning work. Talking about how his childhood has shaped him as a music composer, Mithoon said, “The kind of compliments I am getting from my background music is because of the exposure I had as a child, and that’s where my lineage or viraasat comes into place.”

Last but not the least, he is hopeful that no matter what, the quintessential Bollywood music will always be loved. “I definitely believe in Hindi cinema music, it is part of our DNA. I will never fade away and recreation will never last long. It has always been the case. But if there’s great music around by talented artists, there is too much mediocrity as well. That’s the eternal fight. We, as artists, need to decide which side we are on,” he signed off. 

Related stories

Ranbir Kapoor: 'Shamshera' Didn't Work Because Content Was Not Good

Vivek Agnihotri Talks About Box-Office Failure Of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Says ‘Please Don't Misunderstand Me’

Mithoon Talks About Composing Music For Three Very Different Upcoming Films

Next up, we will soon see him basking in the spotlight again with films like ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ in his kitty.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mithoon Music Composer Indian Music Composer Music Composers Bollywood Music Composer Shamshera Hit Khuda Haafiz 2 Shivaay Bollywood Bollywood Films Indian Music Industry Mithoon New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'