Music Composer-Songwriter Mithoon: Hindi Cinema Music Is Part Of Our DNA

Described by many as India’s most multifaceted music composer and songwriter, Mithoon, is known for his emotive and soul stirring music. He’s probably the only music composer who also pens his own songs making him an ideal music icon. In fact, in 2012, his super hit track, ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from the movie ‘Aashiqui 2’ set a new benchmark at the box office.

With films like ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Malang’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’, ‘Shivaay’, ‘Ki And Ka’, ‘Hate Story 2’, and ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ among others to his credit, he has now cemented his headship position in the music and entertainment industry.

In 2022, Mithoon, who feels “music is his calling”, worked on several films, including, ‘Khuda Hafiz 2’, ‘HIT:The First Case’, ‘Shamshera’ , and ‘Ek Villain Returns'.

While ‘Shamshera’ tanked at the box-office, his music for the song ‘Ji Huzoor’ impressed everyone. The film marked his first association with Yash Raj Films and he reinvented himself with a pulsating background score.

When asked if he felt disheartened about the film not faring well, Mithoon told us, “I obviously felt disappointed because I don’t see myself as an independent composer, but I am a film composer. With ‘Shamshera’ too, I worked closely with director Karan Malhotra and YRF to understand the emotion behind the film. It is selfish for me to only focus on the song ‘Ji Huzoor’. The kind of music I composed for the film was something new, working with different instruments and singers, so you cannot take that away from me.”

Meanwhile, born into a family of musicians, Mithoon always showcased his family lineage in his award-winning work. Talking about how his childhood has shaped him as a music composer, Mithoon said, “The kind of compliments I am getting from my background music is because of the exposure I had as a child, and that’s where my lineage or viraasat comes into place.”

Last but not the least, he is hopeful that no matter what, the quintessential Bollywood music will always be loved. “I definitely believe in Hindi cinema music, it is part of our DNA. I will never fade away and recreation will never last long. It has always been the case. But if there’s great music around by talented artists, there is too much mediocrity as well. That’s the eternal fight. We, as artists, need to decide which side we are on,” he signed off.

Next up, we will soon see him basking in the spotlight again with films like ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ in his kitty.