Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Jersey's Low Box Office Performance: There Have Been Many Reasons

Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, was most recently seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's sports drama ‘Jersey’, in which she starred with Shahid Kapoor. It was the official Bollywood version of the Telugu film ‘Jersey’, which won a National Award. ‘Jersey’ was released in theatres on April 22. The picture, however, could not live up to the hype and did not do very well at the box office.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Thakur discussed it. "t is disappointing, no doubt. But there have been many external reasons. Lekin haan, one does tend to feel low. Anyway, we will work harder next time. One more reason can be that the South version has been available on YouTube.”

In a previous interview with ETimes, the actress discussed working with Shahid Kapoor's entire family. Thakur has also collaborated with Kapoor's stepmother Supriya Pathak in the film ‘Toofan’. After that, she'll be seen in ‘Pippa’ with Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. The actress described Kapoor's family as 'gifted,' adding that everyone has an x-factor. Working with each member of the family has taught Thakur a lot, she added.

Thakur will next be featured in the film ‘Pippa’, which is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Raja Krishna Menon directed the film, which also stars Ishaan Khatter in the major role. ‘Thadam’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and Aankh Micholi, starring Abhimanyu Dassani, are both in the works. Thakur will also make her Telugu film debut in Hanu Raghavapudi's ‘Sita Ramam’, with Dulquer Salmaan.