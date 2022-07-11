Mrunal Thakur Hails 'Sita Ramam' As Debut Of A Lifetime

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to debut in the South with 'Sita Ramam', alongside actor Dulquer Salmaan, has called the film a debut of a lifetime. A few glimpses of the film's song 'Inthandham' was recently released by the producers Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Thakur shares why the upcoming film is a debut of a lifetime.



Talking about her dream debut in South, she says, "It's a wonderful opportunity because not all the actresses get a debut like this where you get to be a part of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema where the director is Hanu Sir and each and every frame that he has set up looks like a painting. Especially the exotic locations that we have shot in right from Kashmir to Gujarat to Hyderabad. There's not a single location we have shot at that doesn't look grand."





She added, "And our producer, Ashwini sir is a highly experienced and extremely humble man. It has been wonderful to know him and to be Vyjayanthi Movies' heroine. It's a great story, a nuanced character, and a debut of a lifetime. I'm honestly blessed and overwhelmed and I'm certain that people are going to fall in love with this character."



Set in 1965, the upcoming romance drama chronicles the magical tale of Ram and Sita.

'Sita Raman' is presented by National Award-winning Vyjayanthi Movies & produced by C. Aswani Dutt for Swapna Cinema and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It cinematography by P. S. Vinod, music by Vishal Chandrasekhar & choreography by Brinda Master. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

The film hits the theatres on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam.

[With Inputs From IANS]