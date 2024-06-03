'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Sees A Slight Growth On First Sunday

Earlier, in an interview with news agency ANI, Janhvi on her character said, ''My character's name is Mahima, short form Mahi. She loves her husband a lot and she is always a very innocent girl. She thinks that she is living her own life but in reality, she does what other people say. Whether it is about listening to her father or her husband. So, she hasn't learned to recognize, know and use her own voice. And that is her journey in this film."