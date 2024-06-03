Art & Entertainment

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Sees A Slight Growth On First Sunday

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' box office collection day 3: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film witnessed a slight growth in its collections on the third day of its release.

Instagram
'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 3
info_icon

'Mr & Mrs Mahi', starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which hit the theatres on May 31, witnessed a slight growth in its numbers on day 3 of its release. The film opened to good numbers of Rs 6.75 crore on day 1, and on day 2, it saw a huge drop in its collections as the film earned Rs 4.6 crore at the box office. On day 3, the sports drama collected impressive numbers. It pocketed Rs 5.50 crore (as per early estimates), as reported by Sacnilk.com. The total box office collection of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' now stands at Rs 16.85 crore.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' had an overall 22.24% Hindi occupancy on its first Sunday, Morning shows saw less footfalls of only 10.61% while evening shows witnessed 32.27%, afternoon shows had an occupancy of 26.53% and night shows had 19.53% on the third day of its release.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab among others. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. There are no major releases this week. So, let's see how it performs.

A Still From ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’
A Still From 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'
info_icon

Earlier, in an interview with news agency ANI, Janhvi on her character said, ''My character's name is Mahima, short form Mahi. She loves her husband a lot and she is always a very innocent girl. She thinks that she is living her own life but in reality, she does what other people say. Whether it is about listening to her father or her husband. So, she hasn't learned to recognize, know and use her own voice. And that is her journey in this film."

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

