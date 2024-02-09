Mona Singh Earned THIS Whopping Amount For Her First TV Serial 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'

Mona Singh rose to fame with the superhit 2000s' show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', and once the show became famous, there was no looking back for the actress.
Talking about the show, the actress revealed in an interview that she felt like a 'Spider-Man' doing the serial, as she led a dual life. She also talked about the salary she received for 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', and revealed calling her parents and crying after listening to the amount.
Mentioning how she was 'shocked' after she was informed about her salary by the channel, Mona Singh disclosed how she was finally on board 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' after giving several auditions for two years. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Live, Mona shared that after hearing about her remunerations, she couldn't believe it.
She was quoted as saying, "For me, it was a shocker because they had not hired me on a per-day basis, they were keeping me on a package basis. They offered me Rs 1.5 lakh a month. I was like, 'Kya'! She shared how she went straight up to an STD booth and called her parents right away.
Mona mentioned, "I went to the STD booth since my phone had run out of battery. I called my parents and I was crying inconsolably. I was like, ‘Mumma, guess what? Merko Rs 1.5 lakh mil rahe hain (I am getting Rs 1.5 lakh) My mom was like, ‘What!’ I told her, ‘You go and shop wherever you want to, buy whatever you want to.’ She couldn’t believe it, she was like, ‘Chotuuuu, itna kamayegi.’”
Mona further stated how the makers increased her salary by 2 lakh after the show picked up pace. "Sometimes you do not realise your worth, and I didn't even know how big a star I have become", she said.
'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' aired in 2003 and ran for 550 episodes. Apart from Mona Singh, it featured Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Mahini Mishra and Gaurav Gera, among others. It was one of the most loved shows on TV at the time.