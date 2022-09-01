Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu On Having A Baby With Karan Singh Grover: I Always Had Faith We Will, And It Happened

The finest time of their lives is now being had by actress Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover. Soon, these two will enter a new stage of life and embrace parenthood. Basu and Grover's supporters have been impatiently awaiting the birth of their child ever since they revealed their pregnancy on social media. In a recent interview, the actress talked candidly about showing off a baby belly and how she handles the criticism.

Basu clarified that she recognises that everyone is free to express their opinions and that they are all appreciated. Further, she disclosed that the actress is living her life and will pay more attention to the 99% positive things in life than the 1% negative things, and that this is how one advances in life.

Talking to ETimes, Basu said, “I'm a body-positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in. My philosophy in life is to love yourself and it's all around the magic of having this beautiful body as a machine. If you don't keep this body healthy, you're not going to lead a happy life. So, a lot of focus is on the body. At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live myself. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever. I'd rather focus on the positivity around me and I get a lot of love from fans, media, people from the business and everyone else. I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way.”

In addition, she also recalled how it was a very emotional day when she found out about the pregnancy. She remembered how she and Grover rushed to her mother's house since Basu wanted to notify her mother about her pregnancy first. Everyone, according to the actress, was overcome with emotion. Basu having a child with Grover was something that her mom was wishing for a long time.

"I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," concluded Basu.