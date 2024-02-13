Moreover, she is honing her public speaking skills as well other aspects of her preparation by refining her ability to articulate her ideas eloquently and passionately. She believes that effective communication is pivotal in conveying her message and inspiring others to join her cause. Rabia Hora has been trained by the best of the best in the industry such as Ritika Ramtri, the first pageant coach India had and Lu Sierra. Her team of mentors also include Dr Amit Karkhanis, Dr Varun Katyal and Dr Nita Khateeb.