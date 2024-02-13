The 18-year-old girl from Gurugram, Rabia Hora is going to represent India at the prestigious Miss Teen Earth Pageant this June. India is the host country for Miss Teen Earth 2024. Rabia Hora was crowned as Miss Teen Earth India at Miss Teen Diva beauty pageant. The beauty queen opens up about how she feels now that she is going to represent the country and also gives an insight into her preparation for the grand global event.
“To me, winning Miss Teen Earth for India is equivalent to the sportsmen winning the world cup for the country. There's no bigger pride than making your country proud. Country stands first,” says Rabir Hora talking about her state of mind right now.
As Rabia Hora prepares to represent India on the esteemed international stage, the anticipation and excitement surrounding her journey are palpable. With her sights set on the crown, she is meticulously crafting her path towards the pinnacle of the pageant world. The 18-year-old embodies grace, intelligence, and a deep-rooted commitment to environmental advocacy as well as her culture and heritage, defining her as a formidable contender in the upcoming international competition.
Rabia Hora’s preparation for the international pageant is a comprehensive process that extends beyond merely perfecting her appearance. While she embraces the customary aspects of beauty pageants, such as poise, elegance, and style, her focus transcends the superficial. She recognises the platform bestowed upon her and endeavours to leverage it as a catalyst for positive change, particularly in advocating for environmental conservation and sustainability.
To prepare herself holistically, she has engaged in a multifaceted approach. Physically, she dedicates herself to a rigorous fitness regimen, working with trainers to ensure she is in optimal shape for the competition. Beyond physical fitness, she prioritises mental fortitude, undertaking meditation, and mindfulness practices to maintain focus and composure amidst the intensity of the pageant.
In addition to personal grooming and fitness Rabia Hora has taken up the subject Sustainable Systems at her college, The Parsons School Of Design to better understand, sustainable practices and sustainable fashion over the course of four years as she pursues her further studies in The United States. She understands the importance of knowledge in effectively communicating her advocacy and plans to use her voice to inspire others to act towards a greener and more sustainable future.
Moreover, she is honing her public speaking skills as well other aspects of her preparation by refining her ability to articulate her ideas eloquently and passionately. She believes that effective communication is pivotal in conveying her message and inspiring others to join her cause. Rabia Hora has been trained by the best of the best in the industry such as Ritika Ramtri, the first pageant coach India had and Lu Sierra. Her team of mentors also include Dr Amit Karkhanis, Dr Varun Katyal and Dr Nita Khateeb.
India’s preparation plans extend beyond individual efforts. Miss Teen Earth India actively collaborates with environmental and social organizations, such as ‘Act Now’, ‘Irrah’, ‘Spread A Smile Foundation’ and ‘The Earth Saviors Foundation’. Rabia Hora participates in community service initiatives and engages in outreach programs to raise awareness about pressing environmental and social issues. By actively involving herself in various activities, India aims to leave a lasting impact and build a network of support for her advocacy.
Regarding the competition itself, Miss Teen Earth India approaches it with a blend of confidence, humility, and determination. While she acknowledges the competition's competitive nature, her focus remains steadfast on her purpose – to be a voice for the youth and effect positive change.
She views the competition as an opportunity to unite with fellow delegates from across the globe, fostering camaraderie and exchanging ideas. For her, winning the crown isn't just about personal achievement but about amplifying her message and influencing a global audience to take meaningful action towards environmental sustainability.
In her eyes, the pageant is a platform to amplify her advocacy, and winning the crown would significantly elevate her capacity to make a difference. Regardless of the outcome, she remains resolute in her commitment to championing environmental causes and leaving an indelible mark on the world stage.
Rabia Hora’s unwavering dedication, passion, and vision for a sustainable future set her apart as an exemplary representative of India on the international pageant circuit. Her journey exemplifies not just beauty and grace but a profound commitment to a cause larger than herself, making her a beacon of inspiration as well as starting a legacy for future representatives to continue.
She aspires to leave a lasting impact worldwide to prioritize meaningful change and fostering a collective commitment towards a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.