The trailer of late actor Satish Kaushik’s last film, ‘Mirg’, is here. Ever since its release, the trailer has become the talk of the town. It has gained considerable buzz since it was released by the makers yesterday.
'Mirg' Trailer Review: Satish Kaushik's Last Film Is A Riveting Revenge Drama
Starring Satish Kaushik, Anup Soni, Raj Babbar, and Shwetaabh Singh, the trailer of 'Mirg' is here. The film releases on February 9.
The 2:08 minute-long trailer of ‘Mirg’ opens with a shot of Raj Babbar contemplating the local elections. The trailer cuts to a wrestling ring where an announcement asks if there is anyone who can challenge Raj Babbar’s character. A voice emerges from the crowd who says that he is willing to fight him. As Raj Babbar’s character is challenged, the revenge drama unfolds. Satish Kaushik is hired to eliminate the man, but things do not go as planned.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Mirg’ here.
The synopsis of the film reveals that Mirg is a mountain leopard that is found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. However, since it is elusive, a lot of myths and stories revolve around it. This creature is used as a symbol in the movie to tell the story of a man who was initially loyal to his master. However, one incident makes him rebel against him. While the trailer does not show what made him change his mind, it has shown enough to generate a lot of mystery and intrigue. While Raj Babbar, Anup Soni, and Satish Kaushik are excellent as usual, Shwetaabh Singh matches them with finesse.
What also makes this trailer exciting is the cast. With an excellent cast of actors who have always proved their mettle, ‘Mirg’ looks like a promising film. The film is set in the jungles of Himachal, and it promises to be a rollercoaster film that will keep you engrossed till the very end. The movie stars Satish Kaushik, Anup Soni, Shwetaabh Singh, and Raj Babbar in lead roles. Directed by Tarun Sharma, the film is set to release in cinemas on February 9.