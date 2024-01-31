'Mirg' Trailer Review: Satish Kaushik's Last Film Is A Riveting Revenge Drama

The synopsis of the film reveals that Mirg is a mountain leopard that is found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. However, since it is elusive, a lot of myths and stories revolve around it. This creature is used as a symbol in the movie to tell the story of a man who was initially loyal to his master. However, one incident makes him rebel against him. While the trailer does not show what made him change his mind, it has shown enough to generate a lot of mystery and intrigue. While Raj Babbar, Anup Soni, and Satish Kaushik are excellent as usual, Shwetaabh Singh matches them with finesse.