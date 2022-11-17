Mira Rajput Enjoys A Walk In The Park, Girls' Night, Lots Of Shopping And Food On Her New York Trip

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is currently in New York. She is enjoying the winters in the city and meeting her friends. Mira posted several pictures of her NYC trip on social media and gave her fans a glimpse inside her trip.

In the pictures, Mira is seen taking a walk in the park, going shopping, and stepping out for meals with her friends. On Instagram Stories, Mira re-posted a photo where she is seen sitting on a couch wrapped in warm clothes as she held her phone. She also shared a sun-kissed selfie, and captioned it as, "Jetlag but yea."

In another picture, Mira looked stunning in a black jacket and blue denims as she sat inside a store. The location was geo-tagged as Soho in New York. In a clip, She also posed with her friend inside a restaurant after their meal. The caption read, "Full house, full heart."

She posted another series of pictures and captioned them as, “Right through the very heart of it #newyorknewyork” Check them out:

While Mira enjoyed her time in New York, Shahid was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday.

The couple tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, born in 2016. Shahid and Mira then welcomed their son Zain in 2018. The actor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's ‘Jersey’ with Mrunal Thakur. He has Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film ‘Bloody Daddy’ apart from Raj and DK's upcoming web series ‘Farzi’ along with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.