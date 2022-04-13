Millie Bobby Brown's 'Damsel' Adds Robin Wright, Ray Winstone

"House of Cards" star Robin Wright and "Black Widow" actor Ray Winstone have joined the cast of Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix fantasy movie "Damsel".

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is directing the film from a script penned by Dan Mazeau.

According to Deadline, the story centres on a princess who is shocked to discover that she'll be sacrificed to the kingdom's sacred cave dragon, after being married to her prince charming.

Wright and Winstone boarded the cast along with actors Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The film will also feature Angela Bassett, who will essay the role of Lady Bayford, the stepmother to Brown's Elodie in "Damsel".

Brown is also serving as executive producer for PCMA Productions, alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi and Sue Baden-Powell. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are the producers.

Wright is best known for headlining Netflix's political drama series "House of Cards". She also directed 10 episodes of the series and two episodes of another Netflix hit, "Ozark".

The actor made her feature directorial debut with "Land", which released in 2021.

Winstone has featured in films such as "The Departed", "Beowulf", "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull", "London Boulevard", "Hugo", "Point Break", and Marvel blockbuster "Black Widow".