Michael Cuscuna Dies At 75: Grammy-Winning Jazz Record Producer Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Born in Stamford on September 20, 1948, Cuscuna demonstrated his musical prowess from a young age, mastering the drums, saxophone, and flute during his teenage years. His multifaceted career in the music industry included roles as a progressive rock DJ, and music journalist. His deep understanding of music history led him to write liner notes for albums by renowned artists such as Buddy Guy, Chris Smither, Ken Nordine, and Bonnie Raitt.