Matthias Schoenaerts: Loved Polarity Of My Character In 'The Regime'

Actor Matthias Schoenaerts, who reunites with Kate Winslet in 'The Regime' after working with the Oscar winner on the film 'A Little Chaos', says he had a blast playing volatile soldier Herbert Zubak on the HBO show.

In the six-part political satire, the Belgian actor plays the right-hand man to Winslet's Chancellor Elena Vernham, a corrupt populist leader, who starts to depend on Schoenaerts' Zubak to expand her power even as her regime starts to unravel.