Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Matt Damon And Casey Affleck To Star In Doug Liman's 'The Instigators'

Matt Damon And Casey Affleck To Star In Doug Liman’s ‘The Instigators’

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to play the lead characters in the heist movie 'The Instigators', to be directed by Doug Liman.

Matt Damon And Casey Affleck To Star In Doug Liman’s ‘The Instigators’
Matt Damon And Casey Affleck To Star In Doug Liman's 'The Instigators'

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 9:05 pm

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to play the lead characters in the heist movie "The Instigators", to be directed by Doug Liman.

"Ocean's Eleven" co-actors will star as two thieves in the Apple Original.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, Damon and Ben Affleck are producing the project via their newly launched banner Artists Equity.

Jeff Robinov and John Graham are also producing through Studio 8 along with Kevin Walsh of The Walsh Company.

The story revolves around two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry.

The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Liman and Damon have previously worked in 2002's "The Bourne Identity", which launched the Jason Bourne film series.

