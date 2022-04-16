Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao': Massive Set Worth Rs 7 Crore Erected For The Film

Telugu actor Ravi Teja will be seen playing a notorious thief in 70s based biopic titled 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. The film is set to start shooting with a huge Rs 7 crore set at Shamshabad.

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 5:07 pm

Telugu actor Ravi Teja will mark his first pan India film with Vamsee directorial ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’. The film was already in talks before it went on floors. The reason was the majestic opening event of the movie accompanied by the pre-look posters which generated curiosity. However, the film is all ready to begin filming now. 

Production designer Avinash Kolla, who has worked on films like ‘Mahanati’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Evaru’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and more is managing the construction of massive sets showing Stuartpuram in the 70s. The set is located near Shamshabad, covering almost 5 acres and is worth Rs 7 crore. 

Abhishek Agarwal from Abhishek Agarwal Arts is the producer of the massive project and does not want to compromise the budget anywhere. He is also focusing on the pre-production work. 

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a biopic that is set in 70s, in a village called ‘Stuartpuram’ and revolves around the notorious thief. 

Ravi will be seen playing a completely different role depicting a never before seen body language and getup of the actor. The leading ladies will be actresses Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj. The film will be made in 4 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. 

Cinematography is in the hands of R Madhie, music by GV Prakash Kumar and Srikanth Vista is the dialogue writer. The movie is co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya. 

