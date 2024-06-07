Mary Kom Shares Her Childhood Story With Kapil Sharma; Saina Nehwal Says 'Badminton Chose Me'

The 11th episode witnessed the 'Pride of India' -- Mary, Saina, Sift Kaur Samra and Sania. When asked by show host Kapil Sharma who was Sania Mirza's idol, she replied, "I always wanted to be a Tennis player. Back then Steffi Graf was my favourite and I aspired to play and be like her." During the candid conversation, the Indian Olympic boxer Mary Kom talked about her childhood days, sharing, "I was always enthusiastic about sports. Just like Sania, looking at Steffi Graf, even I liked lawn Tennis a lot as a kid. I wanted to play it once."