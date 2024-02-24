Manushi Chhillar’s Prep For ‘Operation Valentine’ Had Her 'Go Deep' To Understand Air Force

Actress Manushi Chhillar spoke about her preparation to play a radar officer in the upcoming film ‘Operation Valentine’ and said that she always had guidance from the Air Force team on set.

"My prep for Operation Valentine included a lot of basics just to simply understand the structure of the Air Force, understand what a radar officer is supposed to do, basic things like body language, the tonality of your voice and how to give a certain command. These are the few things that I had to work on," said Manushi.