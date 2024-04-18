Manoj Bajpayee Reveals The Amount He Was Paid For 'Bandit Queen', Shares What He Did With It

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Shekhar Kapur's 1994 film 'Bandit Queen'. The film was based on the life of dacoit Phoolan Devi, who later served as a member of parliament until her assassination in 2001. In an interview, Manoj opened up about the fee he got for his role in 'Bandit Queen'. The actor also revealed what he did with the amount.