Manisha Rani Goes Vintage As She Makes A Video On 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha'

Hailing from Munger, Bihar, Manisha began her journey in showbiz with 'Dance India Dance' Season 5 in 2015. She then appeared in a minor role on the 2020 show 'Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari'. Manisha gained the spotlight in 2023 with 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2', where Elvish Yadav was declared the winner.