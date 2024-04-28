Art & Entertainment

Manisha Rani Goes Vintage As She Makes A Video On 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha'

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Manisha Rani displayed her love for "old songs" in her latest video, where she is seen singing 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha'.

Manisha shared a reel on Instagram, dressed in a blue ombre-shaded saree paired with a velvety black blouse.

The winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' even lip-synced some lines from the song, originally picturised on Mala Sinha and Dharmendra. Manisha captioned it: "Old songs are my favourite."

Sung by the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' is from the classic film 'Anpadh', released in 1962. The track’s lyrics are penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, and the composition is by Madan Mohan.

Hailing from Munger, Bihar, Manisha began her journey in showbiz with 'Dance India Dance' Season 5 in 2015. She then appeared in a minor role on the 2020 show 'Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari'. Manisha gained the spotlight in 2023 with 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2', where Elvish Yadav was declared the winner.

