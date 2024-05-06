Now, in an interview with Filmygyan, Manisha recalled how Rekha praised her acting skills in the OTT show. Revealing how Rekha called her a day after watching ‘Heeramandi’, Manisha said, “I love her a lot (Rekha). She said, 'Bachcha, I was praying if I couldn't do the role, you get to do it. My prayers have come true. You have done it marvellously, you have gone through so much in life. You have added soul to the role.' To get a blessing and praise from an artist of her calibre is something else. I had tears in my eyes, and I told her, 'You are making me cry.' She loves me a lot. Rekha ji was offered this role 18–20 years ago.”