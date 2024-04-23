Did You Know? Manisha Koirala Turned Down 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' Because Of Madhuri Dixit, Here's Why

Manish Koirala is busy promoting her upcoming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While attending interviews and talk shows for the same, the actress has gotten candid about various professional endeavours, personal life and most recently, her biggest regret.
During a conversation with India Today, the actress revealed that she had rejected the 1997 hit film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai,’ which was directed by Yash Chopra. She stated that the reason behind this rationale was none other than Madhuri Dixit. No, the two did not have any disagreements with each other; it was because Koirala got “scared” that she was being “pitted against Madhuri,” and hence, backed out.
The actress said, “Every actor of my time, when Yash Ji was alive, wanted to work with him because he portrayed women so beautifully. I went to Yash Ji’s office and told him, ‘Sir, it is my dream to be your heroine, solo. You are pitting me against Madhuri ji.’ Somehow [because of] better judgment of mine, I think I missed out.”
However, four years later, the world saw the two share screen space in Raj Kumar Santoshi’s 2001 film ‘Lajja.’ Talking about her experience working with Madhuri then, the actress pointed out, “Madhuri Ji is such a good person and actress. There was no need for me to be insecure. I think when you have a strong actor in front of you, you only perform better. They encourage you to perform better. That comes from age and experience. I loved working with Madhuri Ji in that (movie).”
For those who might not be aware, Manisha Koirala wasn’t the only one that turned down the Yash Chopra-directorial. Before Karisma Kapoor stepped in to play Nisha, Urmila Matondkar, Kajol, Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla were offered the role but they, too, backed out of the project.