Mandana Karimi Admits To Secret Affair With A Filmmaker, Getting Pregnant And Aborting The Baby

Reality show 'Lock Upp' contestant Mandana Karimi has made a shocking revelation on the show. The actress recently said that she had a secret affair with a renowned filmmaker and even got pregnant with his child.

She said, “There was this period during the lockdown where I was completely lost from social media. I never called anyone and went completely silent for a few months because, after my separation and divorce, I couldn't really trust men. During the time that I was struggling with my separation and divorce, I did have a secret relationship, which was not committed but it went on for a year and a half. My relationship was with a very well-known director, who, in the outside world, talks about women's rights, how a woman has to be independent, and how a woman has to take power into her own hands.”

#MandanaKarimi ’s story was really heartbreaking to hear.



Any idea who's that director ?

And the way #KanganaRanaut for handled this situation

She added that he wanted to start a family with her as well. “This relationship went on for a year and a half and during the lockdown, it became more intense in a way that we started staying together and there were a lot of things where I started calling him my partner. In a matter of 3-4 months, he started saying that he was in love with me and it was since he saw me the first moment. He also said, "If you're moving out of India, I want to move out with you. Let's plan a family,” she said.

She added, “We planned a pregnancy (breaks down) and when it happened, he completely backed off. His reason was that he didn't think that he was emotionally ready to become a father again. And, suddenly from someone who we have spoken about, and visited doctors together, he went, "Oh, I couldn't actually believe that at the age of 33 you can get pregnant so easily."

Actress Kangana Ranaut comforted her and said that this happens with a lot of women. She added, “This is the city of contradictions and life's all about contradictions but you gave your happiness a shot and you also took the daring role of wanting to be a mother out of wedlock. It's refreshing to see a woman from Iran taking this decision but I honestly feel you should have kept the child.”