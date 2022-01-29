Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Man Arrested After He Crashed His Car Into Taylor Swift's Apartment In New York City

The man who crashed into singer Taylor Swift's apartment was charged with driving while being intoxicated and driving while being ability impaired, according to the NYPD.

Taylor Swift

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 12:24 am

On Thursday morning, a guy was arrested outside singer Taylor Swift's New York City apartment complex after attempting to enter her house. According to a statement received by E! News from the New York Police Department, witnesses called New York's non-emergency services line at around 5:00 am on Thursday, January 27 to report a man driving the wrong way down Swift's street.

"The man collided with a portable restroom on that street, and then reversed back and hit part of the sidewalk," the police said as per the publication.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

According to an NYPD statement received by the publication, the man attempted to remove a building's intercom system by ripping it out after exiting his vehicle. According to the police, the individual was attempting to get entry. He went away after being unsuccessful and was contacted by authorities, who put him into prison.

As per the NYPD, there was no structural damage to the building and Swift's presence in her New York apartment at the time of the event is still unknown.

