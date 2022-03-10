Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam's' Box Office Collection Crosses 30 Crores In India

'Bheeshma Parvam,' directed by Amal Neerad, was Mammootty's much-anticipated release. The film has crossed 30 crores at the Indian Box Office to become ninth highest grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam's' Box Office Collection Crosses 30 Crores In India
Mammootty in 'Bheeshma Parvam' Instagram - @mammootty

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:02 pm

Malayalam film 'Bheeshma Parvam,' starring actor Mammootty which hit the theatres on March 3, has crossed Rs. 30 crores on its seventh day at the Indian box office. It also surpassed Hridayam as the ninth highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, grossing $3 million (Rs. 23 crores) overseas for a worldwide total of Rs. 53.50-54 crores.

While on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, the film collected Rs. 2.90, Rs.2.30, Rs.1.80 crores respectively, on Thursday, friday, Saturday and Sunday, it got Rs. 6.70, Rs. 4.30, Rs. 5.80, and Rs. 6.70 crores respectively bringing to a total of Rs. 30.50 crores.

In Kerala, the film had normal drops on Tuesday and Wednesday, grossing Rs. 27.50-27.75 crores, making it the state's biggest grosser of the year, surpassing Hridayam (Rs. 25.90 crores) and on the verge of surpassing Kurup (Rs. 32.20 crores) to become the state's biggest grosser in the post-Covid era.

The opening weekend grosses are the third highest for any film in Kerala, trailing only Baahubali 2 (Rs. 31.50 crores) and Lucifer (Rs (Rs. 30.30 crores). The top two films held strong during the weekdays, grossing more than Rs. 3 crores in their first seven days, while Bheeshma Parvam dropped below Rs. 2 crores on Wednesday (March 9).

'Bheeshma Parvam,' directed by Amal Neerad, was Mammootty's much-anticipated release. The actor hasn't had a film out in the last year, with his most recent release being the political thriller 'One,' which was released on March 26, 2021.

The state government's approval of full occupancy in cinemas ahead of the release of 'Bheeshma Parvam' has aided the film to some extent. 'Bheeshma Parvam' is also the first Malayalam film to be screened with a full house in Kerala since the outbreak of the pandemic.

'Bheeshma Parvam' stars Mammootty as Micheal, the head of his powerful Kochi family who inspires fear and respect due to his unsettling past. The film follows the lives of a few young members of the family who are frustrated by his power over their lives as well.

Art & Entertainment Bheeshma Parvam Mammootty Box Office Collection Indian Box Office Malayalam Movie Hridayam Kurup Amal Neerad Movie Profits Kerela Mammootty India
