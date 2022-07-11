Makers Of 'Agent' Announce The Teaser Release Date Of The Akhil Akkineni-Starrer

'Agent' marks the Pan-India debut of Akhil Akkineni, a promising young Telugu hero. The teaser for 'Agent' will be released on July 15, as announced in a video, which was released by the makers on Sunday.



"An Adrenaline stoked ride with THE WILD ONE's Style is marching your way #AGENT TEASER ON July 15th #AgentLoading," the makers wrote, as they released a video, announcing the teaser release.

Akkineni has pinned all hopes on 'Agent', as he believes that espionage films have worldwide appeal, and the patriotic components will appeal to audiences of many languages and ages.



Directed by Surender Reddy, will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The teaser date for the film has also been set by the producers.



The high-budget sleek and action thriller is nearing completion. Akkineni, who plays an agent, has gone through a dramatic physical makeover. One of the film's primary selling points will be its gorgeously shot action sequences.



Malayalam actor Mammootty plays a huge part, while debutante Sakshi Vaidya plays Akkineni's love interest. Vakkantham Vamsi wrote the screenplay for the film, which is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara through AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

[With Inputs From IANS]