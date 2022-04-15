Mahesh Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding A 'Fairytale'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is the happiest dad after his daughter, actress Alia Bhatt, tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. The couple had an intimate ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance. However, when all are waiting for more details, Mahesh Bhatt has just given some information about the wedding.

While speaking to Etimes, Bhatt said, “Who says the age of fairy tales coming true is over?” The director also had an emotion-filled gesture for his daughter and son-in-law. He got their names written on his hands with mehendi. Alia Bhatt’s sister Pooja Bhatt shared the picture on her social media and wrote, "Written in the stars.. written on our father’s palms.. etched on hearts,for life & beyond. #alia #ranbir #ranbiraliawedding (sic).”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched at Kapoor’s Mumbai residence Vastu. It was attended by close friends and family that included Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ayan Mukherji, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a few more. According to an India Today insider, the directors Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji also got very emotional seeing Bhatt dressed up as a bride.

The report said, "Apparently, Karan always dreamt of this day when he would give away Alia, who he considers his daughter as a bride, and this was the moment the four of them got emotional. As soon as Ayan and Karan arrived, they rushed to meet Alia and gave her a hug. Ayan got extremely emotional seeing Alia dressed up as the bride and Karan hugged all of them. Ayan was later spotted in a long conversation with Ranbir's father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt."