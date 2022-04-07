Mahesh Babu On Bollywood Debut: I Can Just Do A Telugu Film And It’ll Get Seen All Over The World

Fans of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu are eagerly anticipating his upcoming film with RRR director SS Rajamouli. His Hindi feature debut has also generated some attention, and the actor recently addressed the topic at an event in Hyderabad.

According to a report by Indian Express, when asked about his Bollywood debut, Mahesh Babu said, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film.”

'Pushpa: The Rise,' starring Allu Arjun, was one of the biggest pan-India successes in recent times, until 'RRR' hit the screens. The SS Rajamouli film is said to have made Rs 1000 crore at the box office and has been well received by audiences all over the world.

While not much is known about the new film, Mahesh will cooperate with the director of 'Baahubali,' and it is touted to be a larger-than-life magnum epic. “I’m very excited about Rajamouli garu’s project,” said Mahesh at the event.

In a 2020 interview with TV9, SS Rajamouli had said, “I have said it several times that after the project with D V V Danayya, I will be collaborating with KL Narayana for my next starring Mahesh Babu.”

Applauding Rajamouli’s work on RRR, Mahesh had earlier tweeted, “There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!” He also shared, “There are sequences in the film where you forget yourself and get immersed in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that!! Sensational filmmaking by the master @ssrajamouli!! So proud, sir!!”

Mahesh Babu's next film is Parasuram's Sarkaru 'Vaari Paata,' which will be released on May 12.