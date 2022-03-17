Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
'Sarakaru Vaari Paata': Second Song of Mahesh Babu's Film To Release On March 20

The makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ starring actor Mahesh Babu shared a poster to announce the release date of the film’s second song titled 'Penny'.

A Still From ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ Instagram - @keerthysureshofficial

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 7:58 pm

Following the success of the film's first single Kalavathi , the makers have released a new Mahesh Babu poster to announce that the film's second single which will be released on March 20. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a dashing avatar.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to share the poster captioning it, “A song worth every Penny.. #PennySong from #SarkaruVaariPaata will be credited to your playlist on 20th March.”

The soundtracks are composed by S Thaman, and the first single, ‘Kalaavathi’, has set new records in terms of views. The song has already surpassed 90 million views and is on its way to surpassing 100 million views. Since the first single was such a smash hit, everyone is waiting with baited breath for the second single, which will be released in three days.

According to reports, the film's crew is currently wrapping up the final schedule in Hyderabad after shooting a song and a few key scenes in Spain.

The leading lady of the film is actress Keerthy Suresh. Production houses Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and Mahesh Babu's own production house, GMB Entertainment, collaborated on the action drama ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 12.

The cinematography of the film is handled by R Madhi, the editor is Marthand K Venkatesh, and the art department is handled by AS Prakash.

