Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Opens Up On Being Married To Her, Says He Sees Her As His 'Wife And Partner'

Dr Shriram Nene revealed that he did not know that Madhuri Dixit was a celebrity when he married her. The couple tied the knot in 1999.

Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Sriram Nene Photo: Instagram
When Madhuri Dixit announced her marriage to Dr Shriram Nene in 1999, the news left fans shocked. The actor was at the peak of her career, then, and her fans had speculated that she would marry someone from the industry. Almost 25 years after their marriage, the couple still stands strong. In a recent interview, Nene mentioned that he didn’t know that Dixit was a celebrity.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Dr Shriram Nene opened up about being married to Madhuri Dixit. He revealed that he does not see her as a celebrity but rather as his wife and partner. He said, “I don’t know her like that. She is my wife and partner, and my encouragement to people is to be what you always wanted to be and support the people with you. We are partners in a marriage where we look out for each other forever.”

Nene revealed that they never knew about each other’s history. He also mentioned that they share similar backgrounds. He continued, “If you develop that kind of relationship, it doesn’t matter what they did. I never knew her past history, and she never knew mine. We came from very different worlds yet similar. Like the sub-region Maharashtra, the same kind of language and background. Neither of us thought that this would happen. I would say this is the most amazing thing in my life.”

In the conversation, he mentioned that the only challenge that they face in their marriage is the opportunity to remain anonymous to the world.

The couple tied the knot in October 1999 in Los Angeles, California. They had a reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity. She had moved to the United States after her marriage. The couple has two sons – Arin and Ryan. The actor moved back to Mumbai with her family for work in 2021. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Maja Ma’ which was released in 2022.

