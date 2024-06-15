In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Dr Shriram Nene opened up about being married to Madhuri Dixit. He revealed that he does not see her as a celebrity but rather as his wife and partner. He said, “I don’t know her like that. She is my wife and partner, and my encouragement to people is to be what you always wanted to be and support the people with you. We are partners in a marriage where we look out for each other forever.”