'Madgaon Express' OTT Release: Here's Where And When To Watch Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut

Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. The film starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyenndu in lead roles, received positive responses from critics and audiences alike. The comedy flick grossed Rs 48 crore worldwide. After a couple of months of its theatrical release, 'Madgaon Express' has arrived on OTT. Read on to know where and when you can watch it.
'Madgaon Express' has started streaming from today, May 17 on Amazon Prime Video. Kunal wrote on Instagram, ''the Goa trip finally left the gc! 📱🥳
#MadgaonExpressOnPrime, watch now (sic)''.
On the film's OTT release, Kunal told ANI, "Madgaon Express holds a special place in my heart as it's my first project as a director and also a writer. It was the most liberating experience for me. Every member of the cast and crew poured their hearts, love, sweat, and tears into this film to guarantee that viewers would have a blast watching the hilarious antics of our three leads. The overwhelming adulation the film received during its theatrical run has been humbling. I am thrilled that it will now be available to a global audience through Prime Video."
'Madgaon Express' is about the journey of three childhood friends played by Pratik, Divyenndu, and Avinash who go on a trip to Goa where they get embroiled in a world of crime. The film is a roller-coaster ride of laughter and fun.
Earlier, while talking about his new journey as director, the 'Go Goa Gone' actor told the same news agency that he never thought he would be directing the film. ''I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun,'' he added.
Kunal has also written the film apart from directing it. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, 'Madgaon Express' also starred Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in important roles.