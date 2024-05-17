'Madgaon Express' OTT Release: Here's Where And When To Watch Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut

Earlier, while talking about his new journey as director, the 'Go Goa Gone' actor told the same news agency that he never thought he would be directing the film. ''I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun,'' he added.