'Maamla Legal Hai' Actress Naila Grrewal Opens Up About Crush She Had On Shahid Kapoor

Talking about being enamoured by the original film ‘Ishq Vishk’, the actress said: “I have watched 'Ishq Vishk' several times and had a huge crush on Shahid Kapoor growing up. To now have the opportunity to helm the new adaptation of this iconic rom-com is truly a dream come true for me. It's a wonderful opportunity to revisit a beloved classic and put a modern twist on it for audiences to enjoy.”