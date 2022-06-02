Lyrical Video Of 'Nagaadaarilo' From Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Virata Parvam' Released

‘Virata Parvam’ is an upcoming Telugu film starring actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi. It is a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in Telangana in the 1990s. A lyrical video of the song 'Nagaadaarilo' from the movie was released today.

Venu Udugula has directed the movie scheduled for its release on June 17th. The song has been composed by Suresh Bobbili, and Dyavari Narendar Reddy and Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu wrote the lyrics.

‘Virat Parvam’ is presented by D Suresh Babu and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. It also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in important roles.