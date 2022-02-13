Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Luv Ranjan To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend In February

The filmmaker is said to have a destination wedding with the pre-wedding festivities beginning from February 18.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan Google

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 12:18 pm

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend on February 20. He will be wrapping his upcoming projects post the wedding. The filmmaker has directed many films including 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

According to a report in Pinkvilla the filmmaker will have a destination wedding. It will take place in the presence of the couple's family and close friends. On February 18, the pre-wedding festivities will begin.

The bride and groom's outfits for the ceremony are being designed by Bollywood's ace designer Manish Malhotra. According to reports, the couple went to the designer last week to finalise their outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In terms of work, Ranjan is currently filming his next film, which will star actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film also features Boney Kapoor. This is the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have shared screen time together, and their fans are ecstatic.

When it comes to weddings, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are set to tie the knot later this month. Writer Javed Akhtar had previously revealed details about his son's wedding to the Bombay Times. He had stated, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

Art & Entertainment Luv Ranjan Celebrity Wedding February Bollywood Bollywood Director Luv Ranjan Wedding Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar
