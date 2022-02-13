Luv Ranjan To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend In February

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend on February 20. He will be wrapping his upcoming projects post the wedding. The filmmaker has directed many films including 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

According to a report in Pinkvilla the filmmaker will have a destination wedding. It will take place in the presence of the couple's family and close friends. On February 18, the pre-wedding festivities will begin.

The bride and groom's outfits for the ceremony are being designed by Bollywood's ace designer Manish Malhotra. According to reports, the couple went to the designer last week to finalise their outfits.

In terms of work, Ranjan is currently filming his next film, which will star actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film also features Boney Kapoor. This is the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have shared screen time together, and their fans are ecstatic.

