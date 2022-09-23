Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Lukas Gage Boards Cast Of HBO Max Series 'Dead Boy Detectives'

"Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage is the latest addition to the cast of HBO Max's "Dead Boy Detectives" series.

Lucas Gage
Lucas Gage Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 4:09 pm

The eight-episode show is based on the DC comics of the same name as well as "The Sandman," from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.

"It’s a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid," the official series description reads

According to entertainment website Variety, Gage has been cast in a recurring role of the Cat King, described as a charming trickster and itinerant cat spirit, who takes keen interest in Edwin.

Prior to "The White Lotus" actor, Alexander Calvert was attached to essay the role of Cat King.

Steve Yockey penned the pilot for “Dead Boy Detectives” and serves as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Beth Schwartz. 

Jeremy Carver also executive produces along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions. 

Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the project.

