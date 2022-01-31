Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Lin Manuel-Miranda Reveals How He Suspected Andrew Garfield’s Appearance In ‘Spiderman:No Way Home’

Director Lin Manuel-Miranda recently said that he knew about actor Andrew Garfield’s appearance in the movie ‘Spiderman:No Way Home.’

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 8:09 pm

Hollywood director Lin Manuel-Miranda said in a recent episode of ‘Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ that actor Andrew Garfield’s reaction to his question “are you in the new Spider-Man?” in 2020, had revealed to him about the latters casting in ‘Spiderman:No Way Home.’

As reported by Hindustan Times, in his recent appearance on the ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, Miranda was asked by the host Fallon if Garfield told him about his Spider-Man appearance while they were making ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ The director responded, "He didn't but let me tell you a story. The day it leaked he might be involved, he was on my set. We were still filming and between shots, I quietly went over to him and was like, 'Andrew, are you in the new Spider-Man?'"

He then added that the way Garfield exclaimed in a high pitch in response was enough to make him understand that he was trying too hard to hide it. He then proceeded to add, "His exact reaction was, 'What? Shut up! Haha! Shut up' and I walked away thinking, 'Oh, he is in the new Spider-Man'." 

Garfield managed to convince everyone that he wasn't in the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie and cleanly lied about it during the promotion of ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ After the film's release, the actor was finally able to speak about his return as Spider-Man for a cameo in the Marvel picture, revealing that only three individuals, including his parents and brother, were aware of his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor also admitted to lying about it to his co-star Emma Stone.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released in December and has since gone on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all-time. With a gross of over $1.6 billion, it is the most successful film amid the pandemic.

