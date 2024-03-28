Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Political films have grown in popularity, particularly those based on real-life events. This has seen a significant growth with the release of 'The Kashmir Files' as this trend began and got a new lease of life. This film fueled a strong interest in political storytelling. The massive blockbuster success of the film led to the genre once again getting revived and having an interest among filmmakers as well as audiences.
Since its popularity, filmmakers interested in digging further into the complexities of power relations and societal problems have gravitated toward politically charged films like this one. These films urge audiences to engage in critical discussions about current events while still offering amusement.
So, let’s have a look at a few such films which have released in the recent past:
1. ‘The Kerala Story’ (Zee5)
‘The Kerala Story’ may appear to be unrelated to politics, yet its underlying themes address important sociopolitical concerns. The film’s plot, based on true occurrences involving individuals joining terrorist groups, is a moving commentary on the intricacies of religious extremism and the vulnerability of underprivileged populations to radicalization. Interestingly, the government’s sponsorship for this film reflects its wider aim of addressing and confronting national security challenges. While not overtly political, the film’s study of these topics connects well with current sociopolitical discussions, making it an engaging contribution to the political drama genre.
2. ‘Main Atal Hoon’ (Zee5)
‘Main Atal Hoon’ is a gripping look at the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a towering figure in Indian politics who served as Prime Minister three times. Vajpayee’s legacy remains big over India’s political scene, having received the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awards. The film follows his rise from being a major senior politician and co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to his stint as Prime Minister, navigating the challenges of government and diplomacy.
3. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ (Theatres)
Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ has sparked debate since the trailer debuted. It’s a film that is firmly anchored in the throbbing currents of real-life political turmoil. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Swatantra Veer Savarkar, is a towering figure in Indian history who is remembered for his selfless dedication to independence fighting and activism. Savarkar’s life and legacy continue to echo throughout the Indian political scene, since he is credited with coining the Hindutva ideology. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ aims to shed light on the incredible journey of this great statesman. The film, starring Randeep Hooda in the title character and featuring a brilliant ensemble including Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, and R Bhakti Klein, will depict Savarkar’s vision, challenges, and effect on India’s drive for independence.
4. ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ (Theatres)
Continuing the pattern of politically charged fiction, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ depicts the ongoing battle between soldiers and Naxals, with inspiration drawn from real-life episodes in Chhattisgarh. Following the success of ‘The Kerala narrative’, the filmmakers return with an intriguing narrative about the region’s violent battle. The film provides a tantalizing insight into the high-stakes action, with Adah Sharma dominating the screen as a powerful police officer. ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, set against the backdrop of the 1910 Bastar insurgency in present-day Chhattisgarh, seeks to shed light on the conflict’s terrible reality.
5. ‘Article 370’
‘Article 370’, a big success made by National Award-winning director Aditya Jambhale, was inspired by true occurrences. Set against the background of the most contentious revocation of ‘Article 370’ in Jammu & Kashmir, the film delves into the complexities of this historical decision. The film follows Zooni Haksar, played by Yami Gautam, a young intelligence operative chosen from the Prime Minister’s office on a covert mission to tackle terrorism and corruption. While based on true events, the filmmakers take creative liberties with the tale, providing a nuanced view of the political situation. The portrayal of the government’s decision to remove the article as legitimate emphasizes the collusion between corrupt local politicians and terrorists, shedding light on the misery of Kashmiri citizens.