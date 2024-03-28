Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ has sparked debate since the trailer debuted. It’s a film that is firmly anchored in the throbbing currents of real-life political turmoil. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Swatantra Veer Savarkar, is a towering figure in Indian history who is remembered for his selfless dedication to independence fighting and activism. Savarkar’s life and legacy continue to echo throughout the Indian political scene, since he is credited with coining the Hindutva ideology. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ aims to shed light on the incredible journey of this great statesman. The film, starring Randeep Hooda in the title character and featuring a brilliant ensemble including Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, and R Bhakti Klein, will depict Savarkar’s vision, challenges, and effect on India’s drive for independence.