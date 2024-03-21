Lee Yo-won To Return To The Silver Screen After 7 Years; Will Star In A Movie Titled 'Beast'

It’s been stated that the 43-year-old actress would be stepping in the role of Mi-ae, who holds the title of being a former Miss Korea. She has now become a famous actress. After her birth parents had died when she was young, she was adopted and is now set to be married off to a third-generation chaebol (a large family-owned business conglomerate). While on the face of it, it seems perfectly fine, things start to go downhill when her biological younger sister Mi-ok, has been let out of jail. Mi-ae will now embark on a quest to go find her.