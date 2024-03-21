Lee Yo-won To Return To The Silver Screen After 7 Years; Will Star In A Movie Titled 'Beast'

For fans of Lee Yo-won, who have been anticipating seeing in the actress in a full-length feature film, the wait isn’t long now.
On March 21, the actress’ agency Management KOO announced her return to the big screens for the first time in seven years. She was last seen in Ma Dae-yun’s directorial debut ‘My Little Brother’ in 2017.
Her agency passed a brief statement announcing, “Lee Yo-won will star in the film ‘Beast’ (literal title).”
It’s been stated that the 43-year-old actress would be stepping in the role of Mi-ae, who holds the title of being a former Miss Korea. She has now become a famous actress. After her birth parents had died when she was young, she was adopted and is now set to be married off to a third-generation chaebol (a large family-owned business conglomerate). While on the face of it, it seems perfectly fine, things start to go downhill when her biological younger sister Mi-ok, has been let out of jail. Mi-ae will now embark on a quest to go find her.
‘Beast’ is being directed by Kim Min-jae, and the script is being penned by Ha Kyung-jin. The rest of the cast and crew have not been revealed yet.
The upcoming film is slated to be Lee Yo-won’s comeback to the silver screens. The film is expected to go on floors this year. While many reports state that it will premiere this year itself, an official confirmation is awaited regarding this.
Having debuted in the industry in 1998 with the film ‘The Scent of a Man,’ Lee Yo-won has gone on to star in several acclaimed films and K-Dramas over decades. She is internationally known for her portrayal of the titular character in the 2009 K-Drama ‘Queen Seondeok.’
Additionally, she has starred in films like ‘May 18,’ ‘When Romance Meets Destiny,’ ‘Fists of Legend’ to name a few. She has also showcased her versatility and acting prowess in television series including ‘The King’s Doctor,’ ‘Different Dreams,’ ‘Ms. Temper & Nam Jung Gi,’ among others. Her last on-screen presence was in the 2022 drama ‘Green Mothers’ Club.’