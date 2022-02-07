Lata Mangeshkar’s Most Popular Songs From The 1940s

Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning, February 6, 2022. She has been winning and ruling the hearts of people from all generations for decades. She began her singing career in 1942 in Marathi films. It was only in 1945 that she started singing in Bollywood movies.

Here’s walking down memory lane and remembering the Bharat Ratna-awardee’s most popular Hindi songs from the 1940s.

'Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye' (Barsaat, 1949)

‘Barsaat’, the film that established RK Studios, is memorable for more than one reason. Aside from the magnificent pose of actor Raj Kapoor and actress Nargis, it is also the film in which Lata Mangeshkar sang for both of the starring ladies. With its folksy touch by music composer Shankar Jaikishen, this song featured on actress Nimmi remains a popular track.

'Uthaye Jaa Unke Sitam' (Andaz, 1949)

Music composer Naushad had a pivotal part in Lata Mangeshkar's career. His leisurely arrangement of this ghazal for filmmaker Mehboob Khan's ‘Andaz’ elevated the acclaimed singer's voice to the heights of a superb orchestra. In addition, there was actress Nargis' soulful face emoting for it on film.

'Aayega Aanewala' (Mahal, 1949)

This melancholic tune for music composer Khemchand Prakash established Lata Mangeshkar as the unrivaled singer in Hindi film. It was this song that made her a winner of hearts for all age groups. Even to date, this song will still give you goosebumps.

‘Jo Dil Mein Khushi Ban Kar Aaye’ (Bari Behen, 1949)

‘Muhabbat Hamari Tarana’ (Dulari, 1949)

‘Iss Dard Ki Mari Duniya Mein’ (Paras, 1949)

‘Dil Se Bhula Do Tum Humein’ (‘Patanga’, 1949)

‘Yeh Kaun Aaya Re Karke’ (Ziddi, 1948)

‘Jeevan Sapna Toot Gaya’ (Anokha Pyar, 1948)

‘O Gori O Chhori’ (Nadiya Ke Par, 1948)